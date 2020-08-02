Hrithik Roshan is in for a treat. A father-son duo recently danced to his Ek Pal Ka Jeena song from debut movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai at what comes across as a wedding ceremony and their dancing video is surely a treat for all dance fanatics. The duo is grooving exceptionally well on HR's very popular song, even imitating his hook steps. We wonder if Hrithik has even seen the video yet and if not, we suggest he check it out immediately. Dancer Performs Crazy MJ Moves, Twitterati Unites to Make Him Go Viral.

The video was posted by a Twitter user on his social media account and it soon became viral. So far, it has managed to have 28,000 views with over 1800 likes and several retweets. If this doesn't define viral for you then we don't know what will. In the video, you can see the father is trying very hard to match his son's upbeat moves but he manages to nail his steps nonetheless. Oh, and wait for the time when they start imitating the actual steps from the song. Those are simply brilliant. Hrithik Roshan Notices Viral Tiktok Dancer Yuvraj Singh, Calls Him the 'Smoothest Airwalker'.

Check Out their Dancing Video

Hrithik should acknowledge their efforts and probably sing in a few praises for them. It's commendable to see them ape and ace his hook steps and we bet the actor would be only proud of them if nothing else. Over to you Hrithik. We are waiting for your reaction.

