Amitabh Bachchan gets a third life. The good news must have found its way to you by now that the Deewar actor has recovered from COVID-19. The actor was tested negative and was discharged from Nanavati Hospital, where he was admitted since July 11. Today's date, August 2, already holds an important meaning for the Bachchans. As fate would have it, 38 years ago Amitabh had recovered from his potentially-fatal injuries suffered on Coolie sets on August 2. Destiny.

Amitabh was performing a fight scene with Puneet Issar on 26 July,1982. A slight miscalculation led to Puneet landing a real punch which led to a splenic rupture. Amitabh was admitted to a hospital, where he fought for his life and the entire nation was praying for him. He recovered from danger on August 2.

On August 2, in 2019, Amitabh had recalled the fateful night he recovered from the Coolie accident. "Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer," he wrote on Twitter. "It is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay."

T 3244 - Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer .. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me .. it is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay ..🙏🙏🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2019

Amitabh had also tweeted in 2018 about celebrating August 2 as his second birthday for his recovery.

T 2885 - To them that have sent greetings for my 2nd birthday Aug 2, a recovery from my Coolie accident, I send my gracious thanks .. it shall be difficult for me to acknowledge and thank all .. but I do know that it was your prayers that saved my life ..🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2018

His son Abhishek Bachchan had also shared a few old pictures, along with a note remembering the day. "37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Today- 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day," he wrote.

Talking about his time at the hospital in 1983, Amitabh had written a blog. "if and when I was in a condition to say something, I had to either gesture or seek a paper to just about be able to write a few shaky scratchy words .. mostly surreptitiously to Jaya in broken Bengali, asking her to give me a sip of water - forbidden by the doctors," he detailed.

