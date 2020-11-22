Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): As Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan rings in his 30th birthday on Sunday, his friends from the industry including Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar sent heartwarming wishes to the star to make the day special.

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' star Anushka took to Instagram Story and shared a portrait of the birthday boy in traditional attire, penning down an adorably sweet birthday wish. She noted, "Happy birthday Kartik! Have a wonderful year ahead."

Deepika took to her Instagram story and shared a birthday note with Kartik's photo on it. She wrote, "Happy Birthday! May we sign a fun film together this year! @kartikaaryan."

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra too shared a picture of the 'Luka Chuppi' star in traditional attire and extended birthday wishes on Instagram. He noted, "Fabulous muse to #Ruhaaniyat you are special ..Birthday wishes dearest @kartikaaryan stay talented and wonderful always .. lots of love. #kartikaaryan @manishmalhotraworld."

Kartik's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Bhumi Pednekar shared an adorable video featuring the cast of the movie and the birthday boy, as they sing the birthday song for him. Along with the video, Pednekar noted, "Happy birthday to the heartthrob of the nation, the one with the best pose, the heartbreaker."

In the video, the 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' star is seen sporting a red hoodie, post which Bhumi compliments him by saying, "I think you are the best, and you are looking so good in red today, you are just red hot chilli peppers," which makes the actor and Ananya along with Bhumi laugh.

Bhumi along with the video noted, "This has to be hands down your best bday wish."

