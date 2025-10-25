Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 25 (ANI): 'Ansuni Chinkhe', a moving short film written and directed by Dr Parthasarathi Mahanta, who serves as the Chief of the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police and Guwahati Police Commissioner, has once again brought acclaim to Assam, clinching the Best Director Award of Jury at the 16th Chambal International Film Festival 2025.

The festival was held in Gwalior, where the honour was formally presented to Mahanta on October 14.

The film presents the challenging yet powerful story of a young Indian girl, shedding light on the obstacles she faces from birth through adulthood. It also explores the "inherent contradictions in Indian society, where women are revered as goddesses on one hand, yet subjected to brutal discrimination and violence on the other," as per the Chambal International Film Festival.

Earlier in September, "Ansuni Chinkhe" won best director, best short film, and best actress awards in the North East Special category at the Northeast India International Film Festival held in Mumbai.

It was also awarded the Best Asian Short Film Award at the Kollywood International Film Festival, which was held in Chennai earlier this year.

An experimental film based on a poem written by Dr Mahanta, the film featured acclaimed actress Seema Biswas in a soliloquy.

Produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, 'Ansuni Chinkhe' also won the Best Short Film Award at the Jaipur Film Festival, Delhi Film Festival, and Independent Film Festival Kolkata.

At the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2024, Seema Biswas won the prestigious Best Actress award, whereas Mahanta's directorial excellence was recognised with the Best Director award in the short film category. It was also screened under the Worldwood International Panorama segment in the international competition category.

Receiving global fame, 'Ansuni Chinkhe' was screened at the prestigious Marche du Film at Cannes, France. (ANI)

