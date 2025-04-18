Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, who recently became parents to a baby girl, treated fans to her first glimpse on the occasion of the cricketer's birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the couple shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn and also revealed her name--Evaarah.

"Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in March this year. They had announced their pregnancy in November last year with a sweet message that said, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.

Meanwhile, the special birthday post wasn't the only highlight of KL's day. His father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, also wished him with a warm post on Instagram.

Sharing a photo with KL and son Ahan Shetty, Suniel wrote, "Brother for Ahan, life partner for Tia, and a son for Mana and me. Wishing our most cherished gift a very, very happy birthday @klrahul."

KL Rahul, who is currently playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

He has scored 4,921 runs at an average of 45.99, with a strike rate of 135.45 in 137 matches. He has made four centuries and 39 fifties so far, with a best score of 132*. (ANI)

