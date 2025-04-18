Aamir Khan opened up about his relationship with Gauri Spratt after keeping it private for more than 1.5 years. The Bollywood superstar, who recently turned 60, had revealed that his family had already met Gauri and approved of her. Ever since the revelation, the duo have been spotted together on several occasions, and their photos have gone viral. Recently, the duo, along with Aamir's elder son Junaid Khan, was seen spending some quality time along with former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his rumoured girlfriend Sophie Shine. Aamir Khan Introduces Girlfriend Gauri Spratt at His Pre-Birthday Press Meet, Reveals They Have Been Dating for a Year.

Aamir Khan and GF Gauri Spratt Enjoy Quality Time With Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine

On Friday, April 18, Sophie Shine took to her Instagram stories to share a memorable picture from her "beautiful evening" along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt and Junaid Khan. In the photos, Sophie stole the spotlight in an all black outfit with beige sandals while Dhawan looked cool and comfy in a pink T-shirt with white pants and matching footwear.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan was seen in his signature style wearing a grey kurta with denim pants while his girlfriend, Gauri, donned a grey kurta top and black pants. Loveyapa actor Junaid Khan was seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with beige pants.

Check Out Shikhar Dhawan’s Rumoured GF Sophie Shine’s IG Story

Earlier this week, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt grabbed headlines after they made their debut together at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China. The Bollywood superstar arrived at the event walking hand in hand with Gauri, and their pictures from the event have gone viral. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt in China: Actor and Girlfriend Woo Chinese Media at Macau Comedy Festival 2025.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt at Macau International Comedy Festival

Heartened by Bollywood icon Aamir Khan’s remarks at Macau Comedy Festival.💖💖 Comedy is an important part of our lives and connects us all.🎬 #MacaoComedyFest #ChinaIndiaCinema pic.twitter.com/Dwf69eTpUS — Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) April 17, 2025

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Release Date Out?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is all set to make his comeback with the film Sitaare Zameen Par. Touted to be a sports drama, the actor will be seen playing an alcoholic basketball coach who mentors a team of specially abled children. The movie, directed by RS Prassana and bankrolled by Aamir Khan's Aamir Khan Productions, also stars Genelia D'Souza. As per a recent report in Pinkvilla, Sirtaare Zameen Par is scheduled to release in the theatres on June 20, 2025. The movie is a sequel to Aamir's hit 2007 film Taare Zameen Par and will once again delve into the themes of disability with a fresh storyline.

