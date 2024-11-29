Panaji (Goa) [India], November 29 (ANI): Renowned Australian Director Phillip Noyce was honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for excellence in Cinema at the gala closing ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

In his acceptance speech, the legendary filmmaker recalled his first experience of watching cinema in Mumbai in 1978.

"What an experience it was! It felt as though I was watching films for the very first time. The Indian audience is unlike any other--fully immersed in the emotion of the film, as though they were part of it. There is nothing like the Indian audience", said an elated Noyce. Noyce went on to acknowledge the immense influence of Indian cinema, noting that India is the world's largest producer of feature films each year, as per the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting press release.

Remembering the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Noyce said in a statement: "Growing up in Australia, we were all inspired by the work of Satyajit Ray. I have drawn from his approach in my own work, particularly when casting. Like Ray, when I couldn't find indigenous Australian actors for my films, I looked to cast real people who could simply be themselves."

He further expressed deep gratitude to Ray, saying, "In the world of Australian cinema, we filmmakers owe a debt to Satyajit Ray that goes far beyond any award. His influence continues to guide and inspire us."

Reflecting on the future of cinema, Noyce shared his thoughts on the evolving nature of filmmaking. "We must once again turn to Satyajit Ray's cinematic philosophy: Less is more. As technology evolves, so must we. Let movies become smaller and Ideas get bigger. That, I believe, is the future of cinema", he asserted.

Noyce also took the opportunity to praise IFFI Festival Director Shekhar Kapur for his unwavering contribution to global cinema, hailing him as an inspiration to filmmakers worldwide.

Phillip Noyce is a celebrated and awarded Australian director, known for his exceptional storytelling and mastery in creating suspenseful, culturally resonant films. Noyce's filmography includes iconic films like Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, Salt, The Saint, The Bone Collector and many more. His collaborations with celebrated actors like Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, and Michael Caine, underscore his lasting impact on cinema, as per the press release.

Noyce has received numerous awards, including the AACTA Awards and the prestigious Longford Lyell Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring his influence on both Australian and international cinema.

The prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, an International honour instituted by IFFI, was previously bestowed upon luminaries such as Martin Scorsese, Bernardo Bertolucci, Dilip Kumar, Carlos Saura, Krzysztof Zanussi, Wong Kar-wai and Michael Douglas, celebrates individuals whose unparalleled contributions have enriched the cinematic landscape, as per the press release. (ANI)

