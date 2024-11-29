The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded with a spectacular display of cinematic brilliance as filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals gathered to celebrate the art of storytelling. 55th IFFI to Close With Star-Studded Closing Ceremony: Magic of Cinema Will Continue.

Lithuanian film Toxic triumphed with the coveted Golden Peacock for Best Film, while Romanian director Bogdan Muresanu claimed the Silver Peacock for Best Director for The New Year That Never Came.

Read on for details on Awards under the International Competition section

1 Golden Peacock for the Best Film: Toxic

Lithuanian film Toxic bags the most prestigious award of IFFI, the Golden Peacock for Best Feature Film. Director, Saulė Bliuvaitė will share the Golden Peacock Trophy, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs. 40,00,000, with the producer, Giedre Burokaite.

The Jury praised the film for its deep sensitivity and empathy, with its coming-of-age narrative set against a stark physical and social backdrop. Toxic emerged us the best film, “For exploring adolescence and the harsh realities of growing up in an economically deprived society, with so much sensitivity and empathy and at the same time creating a coming-of-age narrative against a backdrop of the physical and social landscape," the Jury cited.

2 Silver Peacock for the Best Director: Bogdan Muresanu

Bogdan Muresanu

Romanian Director Bogdan Muresanu was honoured with the Best Director award for his exceptional work in the Romanian film The New Year that Never Came. Awarded to the most outstanding director from the International Competition category

Bogdan Muresanu received a Silver Peacock Trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 15,00,000 along with a certificate.

The Jury particularly admired the film’s exquisite production design, mise-en-scène, and metaphors that brought the period to life, as well as the stunning ensemble performances.

“Creating a tragicomedy is difficult. And to do that during a revolution is even tougher. Bogdan Muresanu succeeds brilliantly in doing just that, by interweaving six stories to portray the life in a country on the brink of a revolution – and he does that armed with exquisite production design, mise-en-sene and metaphors to create the period and complimented by the stunning performances from the ensemble cast.” – reads the Jury citation.

3 Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male and Female):

Recognising the best performances in leading roles, the awards for Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female) include a Silver Peacock Trophy, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs. 10,00,000 each.

4 Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male): Clément Faveau

Clément Faveau

Clément Faveau took home the Best Actor (Male) award for his nuanced and captivating portrayal in the French film Holy Cow. His performance resonated deeply with the Jury, showcasing his remarkable ability to bring authenticity and depth to his character.

Clément Faveau is awarded the Best Actor (Male), “For his incredibly natural performance, expressing the emotional ups and downs, while traversing from innocence to maturity.” – cited the Jury.

Adam Bessa

Country: France

The Jury also issued a Special Mention to Adam Bessa for his incredibly natural performance in ‘Who do I belong to?’ Bessa’s portrayal of Bilal was lauded for its emotional depth, transitioning seamlessly from innocence to maturity.

Citation of the Jury: “The Jury would also like to make a SPECIAL MENTION for the studied and restrained performance by Adam

Bessa for his portrayal of Bilal, in the Tunisian film, WHO DO I BELONG TO.”

5 Silver Peacock - for Best Actor (Female): Vesta Matulytė and Ieva Rupeikaitė

The Best Actress award was jointly given to Vesta Matulytė and Ieva Rupeikaitė “For the extraordinary performances by its two debut making actresses - Vesta Matulyte and Ieva Rupeikaitė – who pushed themselves to their physical and emotional limits in creating the unforgettable characters of Marija and Kristina,” the Jury cited.

6 Silver Peacock for Special Jury Award: Louise Courvoisier

French Director Louise Courvoisier received the Special Jury Award for her debut film Holy Cow. The Jury praised the film for its universal theme, focusing on the transition from adolescence to adulthood. The film deserves a Special Jury Award, “For creating a universal story on her debut, about what happens when a fun-loving teenager is suddenly thrown into adulthood and has to step up and take control of his life,” the Jury cited.

IFFI honours the excellence in any aspect of filmmaking every year with a Special Jury Award that includes a Silver Peacock Trophy, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs. 15,00,000. Courvoisier's storytelling showcased the challenges faced by a fun-loving teenager suddenly forced to mature and take control of his life.

7 Best Debut Feature Film of a Director: Sarah Friedland

American Director Sarah Friedland was awarded the Best Debut Feature Film award for her poignant narrative Familiar Touch. This award highlights promising new talent in global cinema. Sarah Friedland received a Silver Peacock Trophy, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs. 10,00,000.

“In her narrative feature directorial debut, Sarah Friedland creates a poignant story that informs us that we are all constantly coming-of-age and the importance of love and caregiving, especially in old age,” the Jury cited.

The Jury for the International Competition at IFFI 2024 consisted of five esteemed members: Ashutosh Gowariker (Jury Chairperson); Singaporean director Anthony Chen, British-American producer Elizabeth Karlsen, Spanish producer Fran Borgia, and legendary Australian Film editor Jill Bilcock. 55th IFFI 2024 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Where To Watch the Film Festival’s Red Carpet and Awards in Goa Online.

Check out their interaction with the media during a Press Conference at IFFI here.

15 films including 12 international and 3 Indian films competed for the coveted Golden Peacock. Check out the nominees here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).