Los Angeles [US], November 30 (ANI): An Austrian beauty influencer who had been missing for nearly a week was found dead inside a suitcase in a remote forest in Slovenia, with authorities alleging she was strangled by her ex-boyfriend, according to the New York Post.

Stefanie Pieper, 31, known online for her beauty and lifestyle content, disappeared after returning from a Christmas party on November 23. Her body was recovered on Friday after police were allegedly led to the site by her ex-boyfriend, also 31, who is now in custody, according to an Austrian newspaper, as per the publication.

Pieper's family and colleagues reported her missing when she failed to appear for a scheduled photoshoot and "could no longer be reached." Police said the last messages she sent to friends raised alarm, one confirming she had reached home safely, followed by another expressing fear that someone had followed her into her stairwell.

Neighbours reportedly told police they heard a heated argument on the night she vanished and saw Pieper's ex-boyfriend in the building, according to People magazine.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested on Monday by Slovenian police after his car caught fire near a casino close to the Austrian border. He had allegedly travelled to Slovenia several times prior to his arrest.

Police say the man confessed to strangling Pieper and directed investigators to the spot in the forest where the suitcase containing her body had been dumped. He was extradited to Austria on Friday, and his father and brother have also been arrested, Styrian State Police confirmed.

Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

