Switzerland vs Slovenia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Switzerland will be facing Slovenia at home in their latest Group B fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Swiss are top of the points table after their victory over Kosovo and the squad will be keen to continue their winning momentum. A sixth successive World Cup appearance is not beyond the side considering the quality they possess. Opponents Slovenia are third in the standings following their draw with Sweden. A positive result away from home could push them further up the table as they build a case for qualification. Arda Guler Pushes Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid Youngster Engages in Argument With Barcelona Counterpart During Turkey vs Spain FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Videos).

Breel Embolo is the star man upfront for Switzerland and with 20 goals to his name already, he will be the their key goalscorer. Rubén Vargas and Dan Ndoye will be deployed out wide and look to create chances with their pace and trickery. Fabian Rieder will play the no 10 role, slotting in behind the central striker. Skipper Granit Xhaka in midfield is the one that makes them tick with his passing range.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic is the player unavailable for Slovenia for this game due to an injury. Benjamin Šeško has endured a tough start for Manchester United in the English Premier League and look to make amends for the national team. He will partner Andraž Šporar in the attacking third. Adam Gnezda Čerin and Timi Max Elšnik will feature in a box to box midfield role.

Switzerland vs Slovenia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Switzerland vs Slovenia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Tuesday, September 9 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 SD/HD (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Switzerland vs Slovenia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Switzerland National Football Team will be up against the Slovenia National Football Team in what promises to be an interesting contest in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, September 9. The Switzerland vs Slovenia match is set to be played at the St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Florian Wirtz Scores As Germany Beat Northern Ireland 3–1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Switzerland vs Slovenia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Switzerland vs Slovenia live telecast will be on the Sony Ten 3 SD/HD channels. ForSwitzerland vs Slovenia online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Switzerland vs Slovenia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Switzerland vs Slovenia live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Switzerland at home have enough quality about them to secure a victory here

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).