Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Friday, revealed his new year resolution on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a video which he captioned, "Resolution for 2023 and life: to choose the road less travelled."

In the video, Ayushmann could be seen riding a bike on the streets of Chandigarh.

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"everything about this post is just perfect," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote," You're and will always be pride for all of us in Chandigarh."

"Those lines and ur voice," a fan commented.

Recently he took to Instagram and dropped a picture of him soaking in the winter sun in his hometown Chandigarh.

On spending holiday season in Chandigarh, Ayushmann had earlier said, "I feel it is important to spend quality time with your family. One must always remember where one's roots are and for me it's Chandigarh. My parents and this beautiful city have shaped me into the person that I have become today. Despite being in Mumbai, I always feel a massive gravitational pull for my home. I usually have erratic schedules because of shoots, promotions, brand deliverables etc and so, I make it a point to go back to my family in Chandigarh whenever possible, especially during the holidays. It is nostalgic and rejuvenating."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'An Action Hero'. The film was helmed by Anirudh Iyer and marked Ayushmann's first action-packed film of his career.

In the upcoming months, he will be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz and is all set to hit the big screens on July 7, 2023. (ANI)

