Mumbai [Maharashtra] [India], February 23 (ANI): It's show time and the boys are back!

Celebrating the thirty glorious years of the musical journey, one of the best-selling bands of all time, the Backstreet Boys will come to India in May, this year with their DNA world tour.

The band is going to perform after 13 years in India. According to the press statement, Book My Show along with Live Nation is bringing Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour to the country in a two-city tour, making a stop at the entertainment capital, Mumbai and the national capital, New Delhi. For India's leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5th 2023.

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand.

The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as 'I Want It That Way', 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' and 'As Long As You Love Me', along with the latest hits from their recent album 'DNA' including 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart', 'Chances' and 'No Place', amongst others.

The band also released the first episode of their new documentary series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look at the preparation for their highly-anticipated and massively successful world tour! Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel. (ANI)

