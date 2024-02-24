Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to visit Lucknow to promote their upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in style.

Akshay took to Instagram stories and shared the poster of the film along with a caption, which read, "Lucknow, main aa raha hoon apne Chote ke saath, milte hain, Monday ko."

Akshay and Tiger will be in Lucknow on February 24 to perform 'Live Stunts' in front of fans present at the venue to promote their film.

Recently, the makers dropped the title track of the film.

Taking to X, Akshay shared the song and wrote, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada".

The music video shows Tiger and Akshay dancing together in khaki green outfits.

Shot against the beautiful backdrop of Jerash's Roman theatre in Abu Dhabi, the song is a visual treat for the fans. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's on-screen bromance dominates, exuding irrepressible charm.

The song is entirely different from the title track of the hit 1998 film, borrowing only the 'bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah' phrase from the original song. It is choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'. (ANI)

