Entertainment News | 'Balan The Boy' to Be Released on June 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): 'Balan The Boy' will release in theatres on June 19 in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

On Monday, KVN Productions led by Venkat K Narayana and Thespian Films headed by Shailaja Desai Fenn officially announced the theatrical release date for Balan The Boy.

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The makes described the film as a "deeply human story about identity, belonging and the invisible weight of where we come from, Balan The Boy promises an emotionally layered cinematic experience."

"Mark the date. #BalanTheBoy releases worldwide in cinemas on 19th June 2026 in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Kannada," the announcement post read.

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Directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film will be screened at the Marche Du Film at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 12 to May 23, 2026, bringing together filmmakers, actors, producers, and industry leaders from across the world. The prestigious festival will feature red carpet premieres, special screenings, gala events, and a range of industry activities, including the renowned Marche du Film, with most key events taking place at the iconic Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes. (ANI)

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