Los Angeles [US], April 21 (ANI): Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company, 'Higher Ground', is set to go independent, especially when its current first-look deal with Netflix is up later this year.

According to a Deadline report, Obama signalled the transition on stage during History Channel's special edition of HistoryTalks in Philadelphia on Saturday. At the time, he opened up and started his production house with the "intention of trying to see if we could lift up some stories that help make America look at itself and excavate those better angels of our nature."

Also Read | Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Upcoming Romantic Film With Mohit Suri Titled 'Satranga'? Here's What We Know.

Mentioning Higher Ground's partnership with Netflix, he added, "We're in a process now of transitioning to a more independent [future] where we can work with a bunch of different studios."

According to a Deadline report, as per sources, the company's deal with Netflix is yet to conclude; however, Higher Ground plans to remain independent and not pursue a studio pack after it expires.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Celebrates 19th Wedding Anniversary With Abhishek Bachchan in the Cutest Way; Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Joins in (See Pics).

However, it will continue to collaborate with the global streamer on existing projects.

In his comments on Netflix collaboration, Barack Obama said, "We're very grateful for the launch that happened, and I'll give you an example of the kinds of stories we've told. We've made documentaries like American Factory, which discusses what's happening to industrial America, that won an Oscar, and very proud of that. We've done some fictional, scripted work like Rustin, about the great Bayard Rustin, a largely unsung hero of the civil rights movement."

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama launched their production company, Higher Ground, in 2018 on an exclusive overall deal at Netflix. Later, the company transitioned into a first-look agreement with the streamer in 2024.

Its slate includes HBO's upcoming half-hour sketch comedy series 'Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness', which is slated to premiere this summer. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)