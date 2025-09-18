Washington, DC [US], September 18 (ANI): Hollywood actors Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain are set to star in a newly announced limited series titled 'The Off Weeks', marking a high-profile collaboration between the two award-winning stars.

According to Deadline, both Stiller and Chastain will also serve as executive producers, making the project one of the streamer's most anticipated collaborations.

The series is created by Alissa Nutting, best known for her novel 'Made for Love', and will explore the emotionally charged and often chaotic life of Gus Adler, a recently divorced professor played by Stiller. Gus struggles to manage life during the weeks he has custody of his children. In his off weeks, he falls into a dangerous romance with Stella West, played by Chastain, a woman whose mysterious presence causes Gus' two worlds to clash dramatically.

The series will be directed by Michael Showalter, known for his acclaimed work on 'The Big Sick' and 'The Idea of You'. Nutting will serve as the showrunner, while Apple Studios and Wiip are backing the production.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ben Stiller is also working on a deeply personal project titled Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, a documentary focused on his late parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, for Apple TV+.

Jessica Chastain is also staying busy with a lead role in Apple TV+'s upcoming series The Savant, and the feature film The Dealer, in which she stars alongside Adam Driver. (ANI)

