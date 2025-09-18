The makers of Kalki 2898 AD on Thursday officially announced that actress Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel as the epic mythological science-fiction deserves “commitment and much more.” ‘My Love Language’: Deepika Padukone Shares Glimpse of Chocolate Cake She Baked for Daughter Dua’s Birthday (View Pic).

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production company of the film, took to X, formerly called Twitter, to make the announcement.

Vyjayanthi Movies Confirms Deepika Padukone Exit

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

“And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD,” the tweet read.

The tweet further read: “After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Released in 2024, the Nag Ashwin directed movie featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki.

The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world, a group of people set out to save a woman pregnant with Lord Vishnu's 10th and final avatar, Kalki, from an evil supreme god-king, Yaskin.

Deepika was last seen on screen in the 2024 film Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise. Deepika Padukone Reacts on Becoming First Indian Actress To Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (See Post).

The film draws parallels to the Ramayana, the character of Bajirao Singham and his team embark on a mission to rescue his wife, confronting a mysterious and formidable antagonist along the way.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2025 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).