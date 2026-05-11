Benedict Cumberbatch Gets Into Heated Argument With Cyclist Over Alleged Traffic Violation in London (Watch Video)

London, May 11: Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch found himself in the middle of a heated verbal altercation with a cyclist over allegedly running a red light. According to Page Six, a video of the 'Doctor Strange' actor has been going viral on social media, where he was seen abandoning his bike and walking over to an angry cyclist in London last week. "You're deluded, you're lying. I was behind you the entire time," the cyclist told Cumberbatch. The actor further responded by accusing the man of abusing him "verbally."

"Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law," the cyclist said, before the actor admitted, "I did it once," as per Page Six. The cyclist even accused Benedict Cumberbatch of running two other red lights, which the latter denied. The Mauritanian: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster and Tahar Rahim-Starrer Is All Set To Release in India on April 2!.

The interaction went on for about 10 minutes before the man left, while Cumberbatch took some time to pose with his fans. One of the onlookers shared, "It was crazy. It was such a pompous road rage that it almost felt like it had been staged."

Another added, "Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching, even though he was having a meltdown. They went at each other about five times." On the work front, Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen in Cary Joji Fukunaga's upcoming crime thriller 'Blood on Snow' - based on the bestselling novel by Jo Nesbo. ‘The Roses’ Premiere: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman Make Stylish Appearance at NYC Debut.

Besides Cumberbatch, the film also features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Eva Green, Emma Laird, and Ben Mendelsohn. As per the official synopsis, "Blood on Snow is set in Oslo's criminal underworld and follows Olav (Johnson), a trusted hitman and a cold, efficient killer. But beneath Olav's ruthless exterior lies an unexpected intelligence and an unwavering moral code shaped by a complicated childhood, and when his handler Hoffman orders his own wife to be murdered, principles clash with loyalties. Instead of pulling the trigger, he hatches a scheme that makes Hoffman his next target and with nowhere safe to turn, Olav forms an uneasy alliance that places him at the heart of Oslo's deadly gang war." The upcoming film adaptation is set to hit UK cinemas in 2027, reported Variety.

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