Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): After running successfully on television for more than ten years, the popular comedy show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' is now set to hit cinemas.

A film based on the show, titled 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run,' will release in theatres on February 6, 2026.

Days ahead of its release, the makers took to the film's Instagram account on Friday to share a new poster.

The movie will bring back favourite characters from the show, including Vibhuti, Tiwari, Angoori Bhabhi, Anita Bhabhi, Happu Singh, and Saxena. The film will also feature popular lines and traits that fans have followed for years on television.

Actors Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Shubhangi Atre will reprise their roles. They will be joined by Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Nirahua, who have been added to the cast.

The makers first announced the film in November last year, confirming that the TV show would be adapted for the big screen.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run is produced by Zee Cinema and Edit II and will be released in theatres on February 6, 2026.

The TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain first aired on &TV on March 2, 2015, and later also became available on ZEE5. The story follows two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, and focuses on the two husbands' humorous attempts to impress each other's wives.

The show also led to a spin-off series titled Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, which began in 2019 and centred on the character of Happu Singh. (ANI)

