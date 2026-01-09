Seeking to put a stop to the speculation on social media over the identity of the actress seen in a sensuous scene in the trailer of her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, director Geetu Mohandas on Friday (January 9) put out a post on her Instagram stories section, identifying the actress as Beatriz Taufenbach. To mark the birthday of actor Yash on Thursday (January 8), the makers of his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups chose to reveal a striking glimpse of his character, Raya, through a trailer. Set against the eerie silence of a cemetery, the video opens with a burial in progress before cutting to Yash’s character seated in a car with a woman in an intimate moment. Behind them, a bomb is placed, yet the two remain completely unfazed. 'Toxic' Teaser: Yash Impresses As Intense and Enigmatic Raya, Complete With Action and Intimacy in Geetu Mohandas-Directed Film (Watch Video).

'Toxic' Teaser - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geetu Mohandas (@geetu_mohandas)

The calm at the cemetery is short-lived due to a sudden blast and gunfire shatters the moment, plunging the scene into chaos. As smoke fills the air and bodies lie scattered, Raya steps forward with a Tommy gun in hand and smoking cigar. 'Toxic' Teaser: Yash Impresses As Intense and Enigmatic Raya, Complete With Action and Intimacy in Geetu Mohandas-Directed Film (Watch Video).

'Toxic' Teaser: Who Is the Actress With Yash in Intimate Car Scene? Natalie Burn or Beatriz Taufenbach?

Soon after the trailer released, social media was abuzz with speculation about the identity of the actress seen in the intimate scene in the trailer. Rumours began doing the rounds that the actress seen in the sensuous scene was Natalie Burn. The wrong information continued to gain so much traction that many media outlets were conned into believing it, so much so they began putting out reports claiming the actress in the scene to be Natalie Burn. To set the record straight, director Geetu Mohandas has now put out a post on her Instagram stories section. The director, posting a picture of the actress seen in the trailer, wrote, "This beauty is my cemetery girl @beatrizbach (read heart emoji)".

Geetu Mohandas Introduces Beatriz Taufenbach - See Post:

Geetu Mohandas Insta Story on 'Cemetery Girl' Beatriz Taufenbach (Photo Credit: @geetu_mohandas/Instagram)

'Toxic' Release Date

For the unaware, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is slated to hit cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026. The makers of the film had earlier unveiled the characters of the leading ladies of the film including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).