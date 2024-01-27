New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), a theatre festival organised by the National School of Drama (NSD), will begin on February 1 and culminate on February 21.

This 21-day theatre festival, which will take place in 15 cities across the country, will include over 150 performances as well as several workshops, talks, and masterclasses, creating a rich tapestry of Indian and world theatre traditions. In addition, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Shares CUTE Glimpses of Her Furry Friend Pluto, Emergency Actress Says She Misses Her 'Lil Bundle of Joy' (Watch Video).

The festival's theme for this year is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Vande Bharangam, which aims to promote artistic and theatrical harmony across all countries.

Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director of NSD, expressed great excitement about the upcoming festival, saying, "As we embark on the 25th year of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav, it is truly a momentous occasion that reflects our enduring commitment to artistic excellence and cultural diversity. Over the past quarter-century, this festival has served as a guiding light, illuminating the rich tapestry of global theatre traditions. The upcoming edition promises to be a grand celebration, showcasing not only the extraordinary creativity within the theatrical realm but also emphasizing the beauty of collaboration. We are dedicated to fostering the magic of theatre, providing a platform for diverse voices and narratives to thrive. This year's festivities will not only mark a milestone but also reaffirm our steadfast belief in the transformative power of the performing arts."

Also Read | My Vote My Duty: Rajkumar Hirani Teams Up with Election Commission for Short Film Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, R Madhavan, and More (Watch Video).

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai will host a grand inaugural celebration on February 1, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of BRM.

At a special event, NSD Chairperson Paresh Rawal will be joined by Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Maharashtra, to officially launch the festival. With the grand opening play, 'Humare Ram', starring actor and NSD graduate Ashutosh Rana.

NSD is launching Rang Haat this year, an annual effort aiming at developing Asia's first global theatre market and promoting international theatrical collaborations. Rang Haat will bring together theatrical artists, programmers, patrons, and supporters to promote the discovery of hidden talent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)