Actress Kangana Ranaut is an ardent social media user, and on Saturday she gave an awwdorable glimpse of her furry friend ‘Pluto’, sharing how it just brightened up her day. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Drops Intriguing New Poster As She Announces Release Date of Her Upcoming Political Drama (View Post).

The Queen of Bollywood, Kangana, enjoys 9.7 million followers on the photo-sharing application Instagram. She is often seen sharing updates from her professional and personal life, keeping her fans entertained with the posts.

Check Out Kangana’s Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

The weekend post of the Gangster fame actress is just heart-melting, as it is a Reel video of her pet dog. In the video, we can see her pet playing in the house, lying on the sofa, sleeping, and cuddling with Kangana.

She captioned the video as: “My phone automatically made a reel of my lil girl Pluto and it popped up on my screen it just brightened my day .... Sharing it with you all, what a lil bundle of joy she is, I have shifted her to Manali post covid because she loves it there, I miss her so much.”

The video caught the attention of the netizens, and Kangana received love on the post. On the work front, Kangana was last seen portraying the titular character in the Tamil movie Chandramukhi 2 and essayed the role of Tejas Gill in the action thriller Tejas. Emergency Release Date: Kangana Ranaut's Political Period Drama to Arrive in Theatres on June 14, 2024 (View Poster).

She will be next seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie Emergency. Kangana also has an untitled psychological thriller in the pipeline.

