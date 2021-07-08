Los Angeles, Jul 8 (PTI) Filmmaker Bill Condon is set to tackle the new retelling of Broadway musical hit "Guys And Dolls".

The new adaptation of composer and lyricist Frank Loesser's 1950 musical has been set up at TriStar Pictures, reported Variety.

The studio, which operates under Sony, acquired rights in 2019 to Damon Runyon's original short stories that inspired the shows as well as the rights to the Broadway musical and 1955 film adaptation.

"Guys and Dolls", which opened on Broadway in 1950, was about gamblers and gangsters in the New York underworld.

The Broadway hit won five Tony Awards, including the trophy for best musical, and has been revived several times since, including a 1992 version with Nathan Lane and Faith Prince.

It was made into a 1955 film, featuring Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra, and Vivian Blaine.

The new take will be produced by John Goldwyn and Marc Toberoff.

Condon is no stranger to the world of musical movies. He wrote 2002 hit "Chicago" and directed Disney remake of classic movie "Beauty and the Beast".

His other directorial include movies like two-part "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn", "The Fifth Estate", "Mr Holmes" and "The Good Liar".

