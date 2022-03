Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Grammy-winning siblings, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, are set to perform at this year's Oscar ceremony.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will take the stage for their Oscar-nominated song 'No Time to Die' from the James Bond film of the same name.

The song has already picked up several awards including the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, and Grammy.

Over the past decade, two other Bond songs have won Oscars: Adele's 'Skyfall' from 2012's 'Skyfall' and Sam Smith's 'Writing's on the Wall' from the 2015 film 'Spectre'.

The Academy is yet to announce the official musical lineup for the upcoming ceremony, though scores of big names have been named for presenting duties.

Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, comedian Bill Murray and skateboarder Tony Hawk were recently announced as presenters for the award ceremony.

The list also includes Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Daniel Kaluuya and Wesley Snipes, as well as Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek.

This year's Oscars will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The show will also feature a tribute to 60 years of the 'James Bond' movie franchise, a celebration of 'The Godfather' for its 50th anniversary, and the first live performance of Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'.

The 2022 Oscars will be held on March 27 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC at 8 pm ET. (ANI)

