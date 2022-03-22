Reese Witherspoon has been labeled as one of the most influential actress’ of our time. Constantly taking roles that empower woman, Witherspoon has made a career out of playing characters that don’t come off as clichéd in any way. Witherspoon is great at playing characters that don’t feel like a victim, and that’s what so amazing about her. She has the perfect amount of sass to make a role seem fun and the certain amount of intensity to make it seem serious. Reese Witherspoon Was Told to 'Dress Sexy' to Get the Role in Legally Blonde.

Witherspoon has constantly starred in some of the most amazing films. She picks her projects very carefully and once you see her body of filmography, you will understand. So to celebrate Reese Witherspoon's 46th birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best films according to IMDb.

Election (7.3)

Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon battler it out in this black comedy that satirises high school and politics. After a student tries to run for the student government president, a teacher tries his best to sabotage in order for her to not win. It’s the battle between these two that makes the movie so interesting to watch.

The Good Lie (7.4)

The drama film follows a Sudanese refugee group resettling in America. When they meet an employment agency counselor, their lives will change forever. It’s a deeply moving drama that sees it cast at their best even if it sacrifices some of the nuance of its true story to turn it into a big Hollywood release.

Sing 2 (7.5)

This is a heartwarming animated film that will leave you smiling by the end of it. Sing 2 sees a music group put on a huge show for a shrewd industry tycoon in order to make it big. Wtherspoon plays the role of Rosita, a pig, who is a housewife but still kicks butt with her dancing and singing skills when on stage.

American Psycho (7.6)

Following Patrick Bateman who is a downright psychopath, the movie is a character study of him that is led by Christian Bale’s charismatic performance. Witherspoon stars as Evelyn Williams, Patrick Bateman’s fiancé, and while her role isn’t that big, every scene of hers is hilarious.

Walk the Line (7.8)

Chronicling around Johnny Cage’s life, this movie is a masterpiece of a biopic that’s just made better by Joaquin Phoenix’s amazing performance. Witherspoon plays the role of June Carter Cash, Johnny’s wife, and gives a heartfelt performance as the character. She even won an Oscar for this role.

Reese Witherspoon is honestly one of the best actress’ working today, and we can’t wait to see what she does next. With this we finish off the list and wish Reese Witherspoon a very happy birthday.

