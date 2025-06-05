Entertainment News | Billy Joel Misses His Documentary Premiere After Revealing Rare Brain Condition Diagnosis

Washington DC [US], June 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel missed the premiere of his documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival days after cancelling all of his tour dates and revealing his rare brain condition diagnosis.

Directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival in New York City, showcases the music icon's journey, never-before-seen archival footage, and candid interviews, as reported by People.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Enjoys Some Sun-Kissed Beach Time at 'Vila Nepos' in Croatia During Her Day Off (See Pics).

Although he was not present at the Beacon Theatre, stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Mariska Hargitay and her husband, actor Peter Hermann, attended it.

Last month, Joel announced the cancellation of all of his upcoming concerts following a recent diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition where excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain ventricles, as per the outlet.

Also Read | 'Thug Life' Controversy: Tamil Nadu Government Gives Nod to Special Early Morning Screenings for Kamal Haasan's Movie Amid Language Row.

According to a statement that was posted on his Instagram, his health condition has worsened from his recent performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.

As per his doctor's instructions, he is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been "advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," according to People.

Joel is "thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health," according to the statement.

"He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage," it continued.

In a statement, Joel said he was "sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience."

Joel's wife Alexis shared an Instagram update on his condition and recovery.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support," she wrote alongside a photo of her with Billy and their daughters. "We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received."

"Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the centre of our world," added Alexis.

"We are hopeful for his recovery," she wrote. "We look forward to seeing you all in the future," reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)