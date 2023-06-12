Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover turned 7 months old today. The 'Raaz' actor shared pictures and videos on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha dropped a cute picture of Devi who can be seen laying on the bed while facing her back towards the camera.

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Latest Update: Nakuul Mehta’s Ram and Disha Parmar’s Priya To Get Engaged? BALH 3 Paces Towards Beginning of #RaYa’s Romance.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZXoAsNbCU/

Devi can be seen dressed in a cute white-blue striped dress with a bow attached. Star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover turned 7 months old today.

Also Read | Father's Day 2023: From Dangal, Thappad to Angrezi Medium, Here Are Films With Precious Father-Daughter Bonds.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Mishti 7 months. Roar!!!!"

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped their comments.

One of the users wrote, "Awwwwww Sooooo Cute. Little Cutiepie Cupcake. Happy 7th Month Birthday Mishti. God Bless You. Stay Happy and Blessed Always. Love and Blessings."

Others dropped heart emojis.

Bipasha also shared a picture of the cake on her Insta stories.

She also posted a cute video of Karan and Devi along with a caption, "Devi & Devi's papa."

Few days ago, Bipasha revealed her daughter Devi's cute "daak naam" (pet name).

Bipasha took to Insta and shared a collage video and captioned it, "Devi'r daak naam ( pet name) is Mishti. Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu. Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam."

Bipasha's daughter Devi's pet name is Mishti.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)