(Mumbai) (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 43rd birthday on Friday. Marking her special day, her family members, friends and fans showered her with heartfelt wishes on social media.

In an Instagram video posted by the 'Raaz' actor, she is cutting birthday cake while husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, cheers for her.

Actors like Sikander Kher and Neelam Kothari Soni reacted to the post with heart-warming birthday wishes for her.

Sikander wrote, "Happy Birthday Bippi" with a heart emoji, while Neelam wrote, "Happy birthday" with a cake and a heart emoji.

Karan shared a loving and heart-warming video on his Instagram handle, for his lady love, which read, "Wish you a very happy birthday my sweet sweet monkey baby!May every moment of your life be filled with joy and love and laughter! You are the awesomest person I've ever known! Thank you for being born and shining your light on all of us!I love you my baby! Happy birthdayyyyyyy!!!!"

Responding to Karan's wish, Bipasha wrote, "I love you my sweet baby"

The 'Dhoom 2' actor is seen dancing and smiling in another adorable video posted by her, in which she is surrounded by rose-gold-coloured balloons and is seen sporting a sea-green slip dress.

Choreographer Bosco Martis and actor Malaika Arora reacted to the video and wished her in the comments section.

Actor Aftab Shivdasani, who was last seen in the web series, 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story", took to Twitter, to wish the actor.

He wrote, "Happy happy birthday Bips, Have a great day and year filled with laughter and bliss. Lots of love and good wishes to you @bipsluvurself"

Bipasha was last seen in the web series 'Dangerous' in 2020, which also starred her husband Karan Singh Grover. (ANI)

