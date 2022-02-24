New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The 'Natural star' of Telugu cinema, Nani, celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday.

The director of Nani's upcoming film, 'Ante Sundaraniki', posted a behind the scenes picture with him, with a lovely birthday wish, which read, "Happy Happie Birthday to one of the most coolest persons I have ever seen, the way you push yourself for the love of cinema is always inspiring @nameisnani sir, big cheers to many more years to come and a very happy birthday, ee avakay season manadhe."

Actor Adivi Sesh, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Major', too penned a heart-warming wish for Nani on Twitter.

Other prominent figures from the south film industry too showered their wishes for the 'Eega' actor to make his day even more special.

Nani was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Shyam Singha Roy' opposite Sai Pallavi.

He will be seen next in 'Ante Sundaraniki', which is set to go on floors soon. (ANI)

