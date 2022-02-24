Pachinko's trailer, an Apple TV+ series, released today. While a glimpse of the characters was already revealed a few days back, the trailer gave equal footage to every key member of the cast. Pachinko is adapted from Min Jin Lee’s 2017 best-seller by the same name. It is a story about Sunja in the early 1900s who goes through several hardships to become what she is today. She gets pregnant but realises her lover is already married. Thus begins her journey of bringing up her kid interspersed with several political upheavals. Snowdrop, Sweet Home, Happiness - 5 Korean-Dramas That Fooled Us With Misleading Titles.

Pachinko shuttles between present day and the 1900s with Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung playing the older Sunja while Minha-kim plays her younger self. Now we found a few moments quite inspiring which filled us with awe.

The parallels of two time

Minha-kim and Youn Yuh-jung plays the same character in two different time periods and the trailer found common threads to introduce both to the audience. That's clearly is a masterstroke. Within seconds you know who this series will be about. The parallels are drawn so beautifully you will realise nothing has changed for Sunja even when her world world has been upended.

A new face

It's really refreshing to see the young Sunja being played by a newcomer Minha-kim. Before this, she was seen in Main Street, a Korean short film in 2020. This adds a lot of freshness to the cast as the character will not get weighed down by the actor's previous work. Speaking about casting Kim in the role of young Sunja, show write Soo Hugh describes, “She just has an authenticity—and I don’t mean ‘authenticity’ like she looks like she’s from the 1930s—but there is innately in her this just timeless quality.” So we aren't the only one, you see!

I'm absolutely ready to see Minha Kim slay on my screen. Can't wait to meet you sunja #Pachinko pic.twitter.com/2p3Vu3188R — fab ♛ (@delenasmonarch) February 24, 2022

Lee Min-ho comeback

Lee Min-ho's last series was The King: Eternal Monarch in 2020 which streams on Netflix. The show garnered a lot of attention as it was his first series post his discharge from the military service. He returns with Pachinko and that makes it quite interesting. He makes a suave entry in the trailer in that white suit. The King: Eternal Monarch Review: Lee Min-Ho's Comeback With The Netflix Show Confuses The Hell Out Of You Before It Settles Down.

The setting

Being a big budget period drama, Pachinko has all the makings of being a great visual spectacle. From depicting the war-torn Korea of the 1900 to the quiet chaos of the present day, the trailer gives you several glimpses of some amazing set pieces.

The messaging

We often sit and ponder what would our life be if we had done a few things differently. The trailer of Pachinko treads a similar path of choice. How a single choice can make and break a human is narrated through the stills. So rather than focusing how grand the series looks, it immediately gets you to piece together the choices the characters make in the series.

Check out the trailer here to know what we are saying:

Pachinko will hit the streamer from March 25 this year. So far, the trailer has definitely peaked our interest, let's see whether it remains so or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2022 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).