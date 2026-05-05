Entertainment News | Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Settle Legal Battle over 'It Ends With Us' Dispute

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): After nearly two years of legal battle, actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have settled their dispute related to the film 'It Ends With Us,' bringing an end to a long and public courtroom fight, according to Variety.

As per the publication, the settlement comes just two weeks before a planned federal trail. The case had seen months of tension, with both sides making serious claims against each other.

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Lively had earlier accused Baldoni, who was also the director of the film, of sexual harassment during the shoot. She also said that when she raised concerns, she faced retaliation and a planned online campaign against her.

Now, in a joint statement released on Monday, both sides spoke about moving ahead and closing this chapter. According to Variety, the statement read, "source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors - and all survivors - is a goal that we stand behind."

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"We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognise concerns raised by Ms Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online," the statement further read.

Earlier in the case, Judge Lewis Liman had dismissed 10 out of Lively's 13 civil claims, including all harassment claims. The remaining claims included retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation, and breach of contract, Variety said.

At that time, Lively's lawyer Sigrid McCawley had indicated that while they were ready for trial, a settlement could also happen. According to Variety, Lively had also shared her thoughts publicly, saying she took the legal step to stand up against what she called "RETALIATION" and to seek a safe working space.

The legal battle began in December 2024 when Lively filed a complaint. Around the same time, a report published by The New York Times, as per Variety, shared messages that were said to be from Baldoni's team discussing how to respond to the claims. Baldoni later filed a defamation case against Lively and the publication, saying his image had been harmed. However, the court dismissed his case at an early stage.

Over time, most of Lively's claims were also dismissed due to legal and technical reasons, including her status as an independent contractor and the location of the film shoot. (ANI)

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