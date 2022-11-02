New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the 'King Khan', Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday, Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and extended warm wishes to the 'Swades' actor.

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture on his stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday to you sir. There's no one like you."

Katrina Kaif shared a picture and captioned it, " @iamsrk ingenious, enigmatic, iconic... celebrating u."

Actor Kriti Sanon shared a video on her stories and wrote, "Happiest birthday to the man who made me believe in love."

Actor Kajol shared a video and captioned it," Happy Birthday from grown up Anjali to grown up Rahul."

Director and choreographer Farah Khan shared a picture and wrote, "About last night..#mohobbatman Happy birthday @iamsrk."

Anushka Sharma dropped a birthday wish for her first co-actor and wrote, " Happy birthday Shah Rukh wishing you love and light always."

Madhuri Dixit shared a picture and captioned it, "To the warmest person I have ever met with a big heart and determination and grace. Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh may this year bring you stupendous success, prosperity and happiness."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my first reel and real hero! Wishing you greaaaaat health, even more success, and all the good things the kaaynaat has to offer Pathaan Saab."

Sidharth Malhotra shared a snap from the sets of 'My Name is Khan' and wrote, "An inspiration & an idol for me and millions like me! Wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk sir."

Riteish Deshmukh shared a throwback picture and wrote, "There is only love in this picture- Happy Birthday my favouritest @iamsrk - big big hug!!!!."

Apart from them, many other actors also poured in warm birthday wishes for the legendary actor.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the official teaser of his upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' on his birthday which got a massive response from the audiences.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

He also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and south director Atlee's next 'Jawan' in his kitty. (ANI)

