Entertainment News | Bollywood Superstars Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt Wish Aaditya Thackeray on His 30th Birthday

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 07:47 PM IST
Bollywood Superstars Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt Wish Aaditya Thackeray on His 30th Birthday
New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt extended birthday greetings to Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday.

Both the actors took to Twitter to wish the young politician on his birthday.

"Happy birthday Aaditya, wish u all the success and happiness. God bless @AUThackeray," tweeted Khan.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, lauded Thackeray for his "amazing work" and asked him to continue with the work.

"Wish you a very Happy Birthday @AUThackeray. Keep doing the amazing work that you are doing for Maharashtra, God bless you!" tweeted Dutt.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son is celebrating his 30th birthday today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

