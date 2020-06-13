Anita Hassanandani's Father-In-Law Passes Away, Actress Pens Down A Tearful Farewell Note (View Post)
Nach Baliye 9 couple Anita Hassanandani and hubby Rohit Reddy are bereaved. Rohit Reddy's father, Lt. Col. Ravi C Reddy passed away and Anita, who was very close to him, penned her father a tearful and emotional note. Anita, in her note, went on to express how after she lost her father at a very young age, it was her father-in-law who treated her like his daughter and even loved her more than hubby Rohit Reddy did. Mother's Day 2020: Karan Tacker, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Other TV Celebs Share Heartfelt Posts Dedicated to Their Moms.
In fact, Anita's Instagram feed has pictures of the lady having a drink or two with her father-in-law on special occasions.
Check Out Anita's Post Below:
No love like a father’s. I lost my dad when I was 16 and since was looking forward to my marriage so my father-in-law could fill that void. Papa you treated me just like yours loved me more than Rohit. I was fortunate to have you in my life. Since I met you I prayed that If Rohit is half as loving, half as genuine, half as caring, half as real, half as willing, half as strong,half as honest, half as sincere, have as innocent, half as amazing as you were I’ve married the right man. Thank you for everything. You will be missed every second and be in our hearts forever. I’m sure you are in a better place where my dad is too... do meet him for drinks. Love you. R.I.P
Hubby Rohit Reddy too shared a picture and post dedicated to his late father.
Check Out Rohit's Post Below:
Dad, you will be missed! You were, are and will always be my Hero! Here’a a little prayer: May the sacred heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St. Jude worker of miracles, pray for us. St. Jude helper of the hopeless pray for us.
Anita has been very vocal in the past about her friendly bond with her in-laws. She had once revealed in an interview, "His mom is very chilled out, although I still get nervous speaking to his dad, maybe because of my respect for him." Well, the duo famously got along and were often seen sharing drinks on special gatherings. Anita and Rohit's close industry friends and colleagues also took to the social networking site to express their condolences. Our prayers are with Rohit, Anita and their families during these trying times!
