Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Anita Hassanandani's Father-In-Law Passes Away, Actress Pens Down A Tearful Farewell Note (View Post)

TV Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 06:56 PM IST
A+
A-
Anita Hassanandani's Father-In-Law Passes Away, Actress Pens Down A Tearful Farewell Note (View Post)
Anita Hassanandani With Her Father-In-Law (Right) With Rohit Reddy and In-Laws (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nach Baliye 9 couple Anita Hassanandani and hubby Rohit Reddy are bereaved. Rohit Reddy's father, Lt. Col. Ravi C Reddy passed away and Anita, who was very close to him, penned her father a tearful and emotional note. Anita, in her note, went on to express how after she lost her father at a very young age, it was her father-in-law who treated her like his daughter and even loved her more than hubby Rohit Reddy did. Mother's Day 2020: Karan Tacker, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Other TV Celebs Share Heartfelt Posts Dedicated to Their Moms.

In fact, Anita's Instagram feed has pictures of the lady having a drink or two with her father-in-law on special occasions.

Check Out Anita's Post Below:

Hubby Rohit Reddy too shared a picture and post dedicated to his late father.

Check Out Rohit's Post Below:

Anita has been very vocal in the past about her friendly bond with her in-laws. She had once revealed in an interview, "His mom is very chilled out, although I still get nervous speaking to his dad, maybe because of my respect for him." Well, the duo famously got along and were often seen sharing drinks on special gatherings. Anita and Rohit's close industry friends and colleagues also took to the social networking site to express their condolences. Our prayers are with Rohit, Anita and their families during these trying times!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Anita Hassanandani Anita Hassanandani Instagram Anita Hassanandani Rohit Reddy Anita Hassanandani Rohit Reddy Bereaved Rohit Reddy Instagram Rohit Reddy's Father Passes Away
You might also like
Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video)
TV

Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video)
Mother's Day 2020: Karan Tacker, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Other TV Celebs Share Heartfelt Posts Dedicated to Their Moms
TV

Mother's Day 2020: Karan Tacker, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Other TV Celebs Share Heartfelt Posts Dedicated to Their Moms
Sidharth Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Sriti Jha Among Others Locked in Ekta Kapoor's Bigg Boss House With Remo D'Souza Playing Taskmaster (Watch Video)
TV

Sidharth Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Sriti Jha Among Others Locked in Ekta Kapoor's Bigg Boss House With Remo D'Souza Playing Taskmaster (Watch Video)
Anita Hassanandani Birthday Special: From Stunning Sheer Sarees to All Things Bling, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Beauty Owns The 9 Yards Like Nobody Else (View Pics)
TV

Anita Hassanandani Birthday Special: From Stunning Sheer Sarees to All Things Bling, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Beauty Owns The 9 Yards Like Nobody Else (View Pics)
Happy Birthday, Anita Hassanandani! Pretty, Poised and Peachy, Her Elegance Story Is Well Crafted Art!
Fashion

Happy Birthday, Anita Hassanandani! Pretty, Poised and Peachy, Her Elegance Story Is Well Crafted Art!
Anita Hassanandani Taps on Curtis Roach's 'Bored in the House' Fever, Makes A 'Boring' TikTok Video To Entertain Fans!
TV

Anita Hassanandani Taps on Curtis Roach's 'Bored in the House' Fever, Makes A 'Boring' TikTok Video To Entertain Fans!
Bigg Boss 13 Star Rashami Desai Joins Naagin 4 on Holi (Watch Video)
TV

Bigg Boss 13 Star Rashami Desai Joins Naagin 4 on Holi (Watch Video)
Naagin 4: After Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh’s Character To End On Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Thriller Soon
TV

Naagin 4: After Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh’s Character To End On Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Thriller Soon
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement