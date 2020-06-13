Anita Hassanandani's Father-In-Law Passes Away, Actress Pens Down A Tearful Farewell Note (View Post)

Nach Baliye 9 couple Anita Hassanandani and hubby Rohit Reddy are bereaved. Rohit Reddy's father, Lt. Col. Ravi C Reddy passed away and Anita, who was very close to him, penned her father a tearful and emotional note. Anita, in her note, went on to express how after she lost her father at a very young age, it was her father-in-law who treated her like his daughter and even loved her more than hubby Rohit Reddy did. Mother's Day 2020: Karan Tacker, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Other TV Celebs Share Heartfelt Posts Dedicated to Their Moms.

In fact, Anita's Instagram feed has pictures of the lady having a drink or two with her father-in-law on special occasions.

Check Out Anita's Post Below:

Hubby Rohit Reddy too shared a picture and post dedicated to his late father.

Check Out Rohit's Post Below:

Anita has been very vocal in the past about her friendly bond with her in-laws. She had once revealed in an interview, "His mom is very chilled out, although I still get nervous speaking to his dad, maybe because of my respect for him." Well, the duo famously got along and were often seen sharing drinks on special gatherings. Anita and Rohit's close industry friends and colleagues also took to the social networking site to express their condolences. Our prayers are with Rohit, Anita and their families during these trying times!

