Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): With wedding celebrations underway in the Kapoor family, filmmaker Boney Kapoor shared an emotional and affectionate post for his daughter Anshula Kapoor, who is all set to tie the knot soon.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Boney posted a candid picture of Anshula enjoying a cafe moment. In the image, she is seen seated at a table while clicking a picture of her dessert.

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Alongside the picture, the filmmaker wrote an adorable note for Anshula that reflected a father's emotions ahead of his daughter's wedding. "My darling Anshula is getting sweeter before her marriage," he wrote.

Anshula is set to marry her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. The couple recently held their Gor Dhana ceremony in a private function on October 2, last year. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends. Several glimpses from the pre-wedding celebrations surfaced online at the time. Actor Arjun Kapoor, Anshula's brother, also shared a special post for her during the festivities.

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Earlier, Anshula also celebrated her bachelorette getaway in Seoul with close friends. She shared pictures from the trip on social media and referred to her group as the "Seoulsters for life." The celebrations offered a cheerful glimpse into the days leading up to the wedding, combining travel, friendship, and family joy.

Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, and the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor. She made her relationship with Rohan, a screenwriter, public in 2023. Since then, she has often posted moments from their life together. (ANI)

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