The production team behind Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated action sequel, Jailer 2, has moved to high alert after a video clip from the film’s set was leaked online. The incident, which surfaced on Friday, follows a massive piracy controversy involving actor Vijay’s unreleased film Jana Nayagan, sparking fresh concerns over security within the South Indian film industry. ‘Jailer 2’: THIS Telugu Superstar in Talks To Replace Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Action Drama?.

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Faces Set Leak

A behind-the-scenes (BTS) video clip, reportedly captured during the final stages of the film's production, began circulating across social media platforms. While fans were initially quick to share the footage, the leak has caused significant distress for the makers, as the project is one of the most high-profile releases scheduled for 2026.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 serves as the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster that grossed over INR 650 crore. The leaked footage reportedly featured Rajinikanth in his popular "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian persona, a role that has become a cornerstone of his recent career.

Sun Pictures Issues Stern Warning on ‘Jailer 2’ Leak

In response to the leak, production powerhouse Sun Pictures released a formal statement confirming that their anti-piracy wing is actively monitoring digital platforms to scrub the content and identify the sources of the breach."We would like to bring to your attention that a video clip from the sets of 'Jailer 2' is currently being circulated on social media platforms," the production house stated.

"Our anti-piracy team is taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips."The makers also issued a direct caution to fan clubs and media outlets, warning that reposting the footage could lead to permanent account suspensions. Sun Pictures emphasised that they would not be held responsible for any legal or technical repercussions faced by those who continue to distribute the unauthorised material.

Kollywood Under Pressure After ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak

The Jailer 2 incident comes at a sensitive time for the Tamil film industry. Just last week, an HD print of Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, was leaked online following a series of certification delays. That breach led to the arrest of nine individuals, including a freelance assistant editor, highlighting a growing trend of internal security lapses.

Superstar Rajinikanth had previously voiced his support for the Jana Nayagan team, calling piracy a "shocking and painful" crime. Now, with his own project targeted, the industry is seeing renewed calls for stricter digital security measures and faster certification processes to prevent such leaks from occurring before a film reaches theatres. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Illegally Aired on Local TV Channel in Coimbatore; Cable Operator Arrested.

Jailer 2 is currently slated for a multi-language release on June 12, 2026, and features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mithun Chakraborty.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).