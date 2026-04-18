Mumbai, April 18: Director Vamshi Paidipally's eagerly awaited film, featuring actors Salman Khan and south star Nayanthara in the lead, on Saturday went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony here in the city. This ambitious action entertainer, produced on a grand canvas by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, marks the first-ever coming together of Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. The combination has already sparked huge anticipation, and the starting of filming has only amplified the buzz.

Tentatively being referred to as #SVC63, the film was launched today with a traditional muhurtham ceremony, followed by the commencement of a massive month-long schedule. Sources say that the team is now filming on an expansive set specially designed in Mumbai, where high-intensity action blocks and crucial sequences are to be shot. Nayanthara is expected to join the principal cast for this major schedule. Known for bringing depth to every character, Vamshi Paidipally has crafted powerful roles for lead actors, making the pairing of Salman and Nayanthara a key highlight of the film. Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Viral Controversy: Why the ‘Battle of Galwan’ Was Reshot, Renamed and Kept for a 2026 Theatrical Release.

Sharing his exhilaration, director Vamshi Paidipally posted, "#SALMANKHANVAMSHIPAIDIPALLYFILM… IT ALL BEGINS TODAY.. ❤️🔥,” officially kickstarting the journey of this massive production. The makers will soon reveal the complete cast and technical crew. Mounted as a high-energy action drama with strong emotional beats, the film is being planned for a grand theatrical release in 2027. The announcement of this high-powered collaboration has ignited immense excitement among fans and within the industry. In fact, the project, which was officially announced on March 31 this year, took social media by storm, instantly positioning it as one of the biggest cinematic events slated for 2027.

Director Vamshi Paidipally, known for his ability to strike a perfect balance between emotion and grandeur, has consistently delivered impactful entertainers. Having collaborated with leading stars across industries including Prabhas, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Vijay , Vamshi has established himself as a filmmaker with both range and mass appeal. His National Award winning film 'Maharshi' further stands as a testament to his vision. After 'Zinta's Team Won Kya?' Salman Khan's Another Post Goes Viral.

For Salman Khan, this marks a fresh collaboration with both Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju. Over the years, he has been at the centre of some of the biggest commercial entertainers in Indian cinema from Dabangg and Kick to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and the Tiger franchise. With this film, there is clear curiosity around what new space the story will explore for him. Director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju share a proven track record, having collaborated on five successful films - each emerging as a blockbuster.

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