Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): 'Border 2' producer Nidhi Dutta and her husband Binoy Gandhi have been blessed with a baby girl.

On Thursday evening, the couple announced the birth of their daughter via a joint Instagram post. They also shared that they have named the little one "Sitara."

"She's here. Ecstatic and overjoyed parents. Nidhi and Binoy," a cute announcement post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMNRJ2Ltc1D/

Sitara was born on July 7.

As soon as the couple dropped the good news, members of the film industry, in no time, flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

"Yayy congratulations," author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented.

"Welcome to the world, Sitara," actor Athiya Shetty wrote on her Instagram Story.

Recently, Nidhi opened up about her challenging journey of trying to conceive.

In a deeply moving Instagram post, Nidhi shared her journey through infertility and the emotional rollercoaster of IVF (in vitro fertilisation

"This picture in any other country but India would have been tagged as 'sensitive content'," she wrote, referring to her baby bump -- a symbol of years of longing, strength, and perseverance.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJqcJNPsP-Y/

She recalled how pregnancy announcements used to be a mental health trigger for her during her TTC (trying to conceive) journey, a term she confessed she had never even heard of until she became a part of it herself. She emphasized the lack of awareness around fertility treatments like IUI and IVF.

"Specially about fertility treatments like IUI/IVF... but the truth is We Don't want to know what the procedure has in store! We have doctors for that... and some of the best in India too... what we need is women to speak about it while they go through the journey..."

The producer said that she "didn't want to wait for my baby to arrive to share my journey..."

"I wanted every woman reading this to know my journey hasn't reached its destination yet... but here I am... telling you to hope... watch me and take strength! DO NOT Give up! It's the only way to reach your miracle and nobody will do it for u! (sic)."

The producer added, "We must find the strength inside us and make our miracle happen... to all the women who have lost their babies before they met them... to the ones still waiting in their infertility centres... to the ones currently about to take their injection of the day... to the ones waiting for that phone call of adoption..."

Nidhi is the daughter of legendary filmmaker J.P. Dutta, whose 1997 film Border remains one of Indian cinema's most beloved war dramas. (ANI)

