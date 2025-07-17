For many, stardom may seem like the ultimate goal. But for those who have it, it often comes with challenges that cost them their private lives. With back-to-back projects like Pushpa 2, Chhaava, and Sikandar, there’s no denying that Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest actors in the country. However, this hectic lifestyle comes at a price. All they might need is perhaps rest, or even something as simple as quality time with loved ones. After all, who doesn’t want to spend time with family? ‘Every Frame Felt Like a Moment Frozen in Time’: Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Hui Re’ Track From ‘The Girlfriend’ (Watch Video).

In a recent interview, Rashmika got candid about the emotional cost of fame. The actress revealed that she has missed out on watching her 13-year-old younger sister Shiman Mandanna grow up. While many empathised with her, some netizens felt that not being able to make time for one’s own sister, even as a celebrity, was a bit too much.

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals No Meeting Her Younger Sister for 8 Years Due to Work

In a recent interview with Nod Magazine, Rashmika Mandanna was asked how her off days feel amid the hectic lifestyle. The actress replied, "I cry for my days off. I have a sister who is 16 years younger than me. She is about 13 now. And in the last eight years since I started working, I haven't seen her grow up. Shes almost my height now, and I couldn't even see this journey. I've realised that we're always going on and on and on. But recently, it just shook me to my core - almost in a sad way that I'm missing out on so much."

Rashmika Mandanna With Her Parents and Sister Shiman Mandanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I AM shiman mandana (@shiman_mandana)

The actress added that she hasn't gone home in one and a half years and hasn’t got to meet her friends. She said that the sad part was that they no longer included her in their plans due to her work life. Talking about achieving work-life balance, Rashmika said, "My mom always said, 'If you want to excel in your professional life, you will have to sacrifice your personal life. and if you want a personal life, you will have to sacrifice your work'." But the actress said that she is someone who refuses to accept this and works harder to make it possible. She said that her life every day is like a battle.

Netizens Unconvinced by Rashmika Mandanna’s Reason for Not Meeting Her Younger Sister

A post related to Rashmika Mandanna's recent interview, where she talked about her hectic work life, was shared on paparazzo Varinder Chawla’s Instagram page. Netizens took to the comment section to express their thoughts on Rashmika's revelations. The majority slammed her for going on frequent vacations and then complaining about not being able to spend time with family or meet her younger sister, Shiman. Others questioned where her sister lives, so Rashmika hasn’t been able to meet her for so long.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

A user wrote, "She can go on vacation with so called bf, but cant go to meet her sister and then yahan sympathy gain karne aa jati hai." Another wrote, "Which corner of the world does her sister live, that she wasn't able to meet her for so many years." Rashmika Mandanna Hints at ‘Something New,’ Fans Speculate Relationship Reveal With Actor Vijay Deverakonda (View Post).

Rashmika Mandanna Blames Work for Family Distance – Netizens Aren’t Buying It

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna’s Work Front

Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in Dhanush's Kuberaa, next has The Girlfriend with Deekshith Shetty. She recently announced a new film titled Mysa. She also has Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from these films, Rashmika Mandanna has two sequels in her pipeline, including Allu Arjun's Pushpa 3 and Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).