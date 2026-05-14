Entertainment News | Brad Pitt-David Ayer Thriller 'Heart Of The Beast' Gets September 2026 Release Date

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): Paramount Pictures has officially set a theatrical release date for 'Heart Of The Beast', the upcoming survival thriller directed by David Ayer and starring Brad Pitt, JK Simmons and Anna Lambe.

The studio announced that the film will arrive in cinemas on September 25.

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Written by Cameron Alexander, 'Heart Of The Beast' follows "a former Army Special Forces Soldier and his retired combat dog who battle for survival after a plane crash deep in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness," as per Deadline.

The film is set to face competition at the box office from Forgotten Island, a DreamWorks title featuring Dave Franco and Jenny Slate, along with a re-release of Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame.'

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The project marks a reunion between Pitt and Ayer for the first time since 'Fury', their 2014 World War II drama produced by Sony.

The release also comes after Pitt's appearance in the Oscar-nominated Apple film 'F1.'

Producers on 'Heart Of The Beast' include Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, David Ayer and Brad Pitt.

Executive producers are Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy and Zack Conroy. (ANI)

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