Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): Brad Pitt's effortless action-comedy avatar takes centre-stage in the trailer of the upcoming film 'Bullet Train', unveiled on Wednesday.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, with a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, the film is based on 'Maria Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka.

Also Read | Aryan Khan’s Drugs Row: NCB Denies Reports That Says No Evidence Found Against Shah Rukh Khan’s Son in Mumbai’s Cruise Drugs Case.

The Oscar-winning actor stars in the stylish action-thriller from the director of 'Deadpool 2', David Leitch.

Nearly three-minutes long, the first trailer for the film is packed with action and Pitt's unique brand of charming humour.

Also Read | Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Comedy Series 'Servant of the People' in Demand.

Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic assassins, all with their own objectives, set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

In addition to Pitt, 'Bullet Train' stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Benito A Martinez Ocasio.

'Bullet Train' is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Antoine Fuqua and arrives in theatres on July 15, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)