California [US], November 26 (ANI): There's good news and terrible news for fans of 'The Hangover' film franchise.

CNN reported, citing 'New Yorker Radio Hour' podcast that Bradley Cooper discussed whether he would be interested in doing a fourth instalment of the popular Todd Phillips-directed film series about a group of friends who have to deal with the fallout after an extremely wild night of partying.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor and BFF Orry Channel Their Inner Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Dance to 'Pinga Ga Pori' (Watch Video).

"I would probably do 'Hangover IV' in an instant," Cooper said on the podcast, adding, "just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would."

Cooper co-starred with Galifianakis and Helms in 'The Hangover in 2009, as well as two sequels in 2011 and 2013. Justin Bartha and Ken Jeong also appeared in the hit comedies.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Shares His Desi Fitness Routine He Learnt From His Father! (View Pic).

While Cooper is eager to return for a fourth time, he cautioned fans not to get their expectations up on the podcast.

"I don't think Todd is ever going to do that," Cooper said, referring to Oscar-nominated director Phillips, who is currently wrapping up his next project 'Joker: Folie a Deux.'

Cooper, in addition to his acting credits, is a well-known filmmaker. He is now starring in and directing the new biopic 'Maestro,' which follows the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)