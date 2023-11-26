Giving their own hilarious spin to the song ‘'Pinga ga pori'’ from the film Bajirao Mastani, actress Janhvi Kapoor and her best friend Orry were seen dancing on the number. Orry, who will be making a stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, took to Instagram where the two are seen dancing on the number. Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Left Tongue-tied When Orry Says ‘World Cup Next Year Hai Na’ (Watch Video).

The video shows Janhvi doing a classical dance and the hookstep gracefully, while Orry is trying really hard to match up the Roohi actress.“#mastiallthetime,” he captioned the clip. Janhvi took to the comment section and wrote: “Forgotten me for bigg boss.” Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Orry Enters As Wild Card; Salman Khan Exposes Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's Game (Watch Promo Video).

Check Out Orry's IG Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

To which, he replies: “@janhvikapoor coming over first thing when I leave this house!!!” Janhvi also wrote: “Miss you.” The actress’s rumoured boyfriend and Orry’s friend Shikhar Pahariya commented: “Khilona bana khalnayak.” On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Mr& Mrs Mahi, Devara and Ulajh.

