Entertainment News | 'Breaking Bad' Actor Aaron Paul to Star in Series 'Fallout' Season 3

Washington DC [US], May 11 (ANI): The Prime Video series 'Fallout' is set to add the 'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul in the third season of the show, reported Deadline. Annabel O'Hagan and Dave Register have also been upped to series regulars for the upcoming season alongside Frances Turner, who was upped to series regular in Season 2.

'Fallout' is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators and showrunners for the series, which has surpassed 100 million viewers across its first two seasons, reported Deadline.

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Paul is no stranger to working with Nolan and Lisa Joy from their time together on HBO's Westworld.

Following his multi-Emmy-winning role as Jessie Pinkman on 'Breaking Bad', Paul went on to land a key role in the final season of Westworld, ultimately leading to Nolan and Joy wanting to reunite with Paul.

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According to the outlet, both seasons of Fallout rank among the top four most-watched seasons of all time on Prime Video. Based on the iconic video game series, it tells the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind -- and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and violent universe waiting for them.

The series stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias and Turner.

Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios also executive produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks and Margot Lulick.

Amazon, MGM Studios and Kilter Films will produce the series in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. (ANI).

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