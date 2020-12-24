Washington [US], December 24 (ANI): Three-time Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker passed away at the age of 59.

According to Fox News, the news of Luker's demise was confirmed by her agent Sara Foster to the New York Times.

The actor had been battling Lou Gehrig's disease but it is unclear that if the disease resulted in her death.

Luker made her debut on Broadway in the late 1980s through 'The Phantom of the Opera' in which she essayed the pivotal role of Christine.

She later starred in 'The Music Man,' 'The Sound of Music,' 'Mary Poppins,' each of which earned her a Tony nomination.

The departed actor had also appeared in a few high-profile TV shows and in few episodes of 'Broadwalk Empire,' 'NCIS: New Orleans,' and 'Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit.'

According to Fox News, she is survived by her actor husband, Danny Burstein, stepsons Zachary and Alexander Burstein, her siblings Roger and Suzanne, her mother Martha, and her stepfather Lamar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)