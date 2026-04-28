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Cricket Cricket Who is Ayush Vartak? Mumbai All-Rounder Trending After CSK Trial Call-Up Chennai Super Kings have summoned Mumbai’s 21-year-old batting all-rounder Ayush Vartak for mid-season trials. Discover why the "Sixer King" is trending and his impressive domestic stats.

The name Ayush Vartak has been trending across social media platforms since late Monday evening, as reports emerged that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have summoned the young Mumbai all-rounder for mid-season trials. The 21-year-old arrived in Chennai on Monday night and is expected to undergo rigorous testing on Tuesday, 28 April, as the five-time champions scramble to find replacements for a growing list of injured players. Who is Sahil Parakh? The India U-19 Star Making Debut for Delhi Capitals.

Vartak’s sudden spotlight comes at a time when CSK’s IPL 2026 campaign has been severely hampered by the loss of domestic stars to long-term injuries.

The "Sixer King" of Mumbai

The primary reason for the buzz around Vartak is his reputation as a formidable power-hitter. Hailing from Vasai and representing the storied Parsee Gymkhana, Vartak has become a standout figure in Mumbai’s age-group cricket.

In the Men's State A Trophy 2025, he emerged as Mumbai’s leading run-getter, amassing 363 runs in just six innings at a staggering strike rate of nearly 170. More impressively, he struck 26 sixes during the tournament, the second-highest tally in India, earning him the moniker of a "Sixer King" among local followers.

CSK’s Mounting Injury Concerns

CSK’s interest in Vartak is born out of necessity. The franchise has officially ruled out two key domestic players for the remainder of the 2026 season:

Ayush Mhatre: The prolific young opener was sidelined with a serious hamstring tear. While CSK signed pacer Akash Madhwal as a replacement on 23 April, they are still looking for batting depth.

Khaleel Ahmed: The left-arm pacer was ruled out due to a quadricep injury, leaving a void in the bowling attack.

With MS Dhoni also sidelined for the first eight matches due to a recurring calf strain, the team management, led by coach Stephen Fleming, is reportedly seeking "versatile" players who can provide explosive lower-order batting and useful medium-pace bowling.

Domestic Pedigree and Record-Breaking Form

Vartak is not a complete stranger to the high-pressure environment of representative cricket. He captained the Mumbai Under-23 side in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy last season, where he finished as the team's highest scorer with 770 runs in nine matches. His campaign included three centuries and a high score of 192.

His local cricket exploits are even more storied; he once smashed an unbeaten 215 off just 110 balls in a Mumbai U-19 tournament and recently hit five consecutive sixes in an over during the Shalini Bhalekar Trophy. These performances earned him the MCA’s U-23 Outstanding Performance Award for the 2024–25 season.

What Happens Next?

As of Tuesday afternoon, Vartak is participating in trial sessions at the CSK academy facilities. If he impresses the coaching staff with his power-hitting and right-arm medium-pace, he could be officially drafted into the squad as an injury replacement ahead of CSK’s high-profile clash against Mumbai Indians on 2 May.

For a player who is yet to make his senior debut for Mumbai, a potential leap into the IPL with a franchise as prestigious as Chennai represents one of the most significant "breakout" stories of the 2026 season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).