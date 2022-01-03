Washington [US], January 3 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant, the makers of the musical 'Mrs. Doubtfire' have taken measures to avoid a permanent closure.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers behind the Broadway show announced that the project would go on a nine-week hiatus from January 10 to March 14.

"With the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, 'Mrs. Doubtfire' would have to close permanently if the production didn't take drastic, proactive measures," a statement read.

"'Mrs. Doubtfire' has been in development for six years. We are doing everything in our power to keep the virus from prematurely ending our run on Broadway. By taking this break, we can afford to launch an extended run starting in March," the statement continued.

The show, starring Rob McClure in the title role, is based on director Chris Columbus' 1993 classic comedy film of the same title, featuring Robin Williams and Sally Field.

Robin Williams also served as a producer in the film, based on the 1987 novel 'Alias Madame Doubtfire' by Anne Fine. The remarkable actor passed away by suicide in August 2014.

Meanwhile, the Broadway show had previously cancelled 11 performances throughout the holiday season due to the omicron variant.

Broadway productions have been upended by a surge in COVID-19 cases. Five shows announced plans in December to unexpectedly close, including musicals 'Ain't Too Proud', 'Diana', 'Jagged Little Pill' and 'Waitress', along with the play 'Thoughts of a Colored Man'.

Numerous other shows have temporarily gone dark in recent weeks due to health reasons stemming from the pandemic. Last month, Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin told The Hollywood Reporter that Broadway as a whole has no plans to shut down but would work with epidemiologists to potentially adjust current protocols. (ANI)

