New Jersey [US], June 18 (ANI): Paul McCartney welcomed Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi to share the stage on Thursday at the Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; the last U.S. stop on his 'Got Back' tour.

The English musician shared a surprise collaboration with Bruce Springsteen for a performance of the Boss' anthem 'Glory Days' and the early Beatles tune 'I Wanna Be Your Man,' as per Variety.

McCartney and Springsteen shared a reunion, as the last time the pair had performed together was the track 'I Saw Her Standing There' at the July 2012 show at London's Hyde Park.

Having just joined Coldplay for two songs at the same venue on June 5, Springsteen appeared 29 songs into the McCartney show, looking happy and fit at age 72, as per Variety.

Moments later, Jon Bon Jovi took to the stage with a handful of balloons and gave a quick 'Happy Birthday' serenade to McCartney, who is turning 80 on Saturday.

"Has anybody in the audience got a birthday?" asked McCartney while introducing the song 'Birthday' as he typically has on the tour. "I know it's somebody's birthday," said Bon Jovi, appearing from the wings with the balloons.

The performance marked the wrap-up of McCartney's United States tour.

Next, McCartney is set to headline the United Kingdom's Glastonbury Festival on June 24; the only date currently set on his concert itinerary, reports Variety.

The 40-song set hued closely to the repertoire McCartney has been playing since the 'Got Back' tour began April 28 in Spokane, Washington. It did include a couple of songs that have been rotated in and out of the tor's setlist, Wings' 1973 classic 'Jet' and 'Queenie Eye,' from McCartney's 2013 album 'New.'

After the show, the McCartney camp introduced the August 5 launch of limited-version CD and vinyl boxed units presenting his 3 self-titled, self-performed 'McCartney' albums packaged collectively for the first time. (ANI)

