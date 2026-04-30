Entertainment News | Bryce Dallas Howard Joins Aaron Paul in 'Anything But Ghosts'

Washington DC [US], April 30 (ANI): Actor and filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard has joined Aaron Paul in the upcoming mystery feature 'Anything But Ghosts', directed by Curry Barker, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which recently wrapped production, is co-written by Barker and Cooper Tomlinson, who also stars alongside Paul. Barker, known for his rising presence in Hollywood, additionally appears in the project.

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While plot details remain under wraps, the project has generated industry buzz since its announcement, marking the first collaboration between producers Jason Blum and Roy Lee, both prominent names in the horror genre.

Howard is widely recognised for her role in the Jurassic World trilogy and has appeared in films such as Rocketman, The Village, The Help and Argylle. She has also gained acclaim for directing episodes of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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The film is backed by Focus Features, which recently acquired the project. The studio is also preparing for the release of Barker's much-anticipated film Obsession, which gained attention at the Toronto International Film Festival and is slated to hit theatres on May 15.

Barker has also signed on to develop a new version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre for A24.

'Anything But Ghosts' is produced by Blum through Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, alongside Lee, Steven Schneider, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath, with additional backing from Image Nation and Barker and Tomlinson's banner, That's a Bad Idea, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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