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It has been 6 years since celebrated Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor left for the heavenly abode. Remembering her late husband on his death anniversary on Thursday, actress Neetu Kapoor uploaded a candid throwback photo of the couple on social media. Rishi Kapoor Sixth Death Anniversary: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Honours Her Father, Says ‘I’ll Keep Celebrating You’.

The photo showed Rishi Ji and Neetu sitting next to one another, simply smiling at the camera. "Always in our hearts (sic)," read the text on the photo. Rishi Ji and Neetu's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also used social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late father. Posting a portrait of Rishi Ji on her official Instagram account, Riddhima shared, "Until we meet again. I'll keep celebrating you, loving you and missing you, always (sic)."

Neetu Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Tribute for Rishi Kapoor

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

For those who do not know, Rishi and Neetu first bumped into each other back in 1974 on the sets of their movie Zehreela Insaan. Their relationship, which commenced as colleagues, slowly transformed into love. After being in a relationship for some time, these two finally ended up tying the knot in 1980. The couple welcomed a girl, Riddhima, in 1980, followed by a boy, Ranbir, in 1982.

During their tenure, Rishi and Neetu have been paired in several projects such as Doosara Aadmi, Rafoo Chakkar, Besharam, Kabhi Kabhie, Zinda Dil, Amar Akbar and Anthony, Anjane Mein, Dhan Daulat, Khel Khel Mein, and Do Dooni Chaar, to name just a few. Unfortunately, Rishi passed away on 30th April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. 'Daadi Ki Shaadi': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Reveals ‘Biggest’ Acting Advice She Received From Brother Ranbir Kapoor.

He was 76 at the time. Rishi's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was left incomplete. Later, veteran actor Paresh Rawal stepped in to finish the incomplete portions. Talking about Neetu's upcoming projects, she will soon be seen playing a crucial role in the upcoming family entertainer, Daadi Ki Shaadi, which will also mark the Bollywood debut of Riddhima.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Neetu Kapoor). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).